Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,156,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,972,000 after buying an additional 1,661,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,542,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,073,000 after buying an additional 532,251 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,850,000 after buying an additional 379,474 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,641,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,186,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of ORI opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.84. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.55%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

