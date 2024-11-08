Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.87, with a volume of 2917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.0 %

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Republic International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Old Republic International by 161.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 555.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

