Olympiad Research LP Has $250,000 Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Olympiad Research LP reduced its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90,573 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $7,443,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $3,900,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 554.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,978,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,769,000 after buying an additional 36,850 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LMAT opened at $101.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.99. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $103.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.