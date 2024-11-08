Olympiad Research LP Has $259,000 Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Olympiad Research LP lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 169.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83,827 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.15. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,396.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

