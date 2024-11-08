Olympiad Research LP Has $272,000 Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Olympiad Research LP increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently -1.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ZIM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.30 to $13.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $15.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZIM

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.