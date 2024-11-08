Olympiad Research LP Makes New $357,000 Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Zscaler by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Zscaler by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Zscaler by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,287,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $196.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.35. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.73.

Read Our Latest Report on ZS

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,806 shares in the company, valued at $19,224,950.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,701,505.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total transaction of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.