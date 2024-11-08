Olympiad Research LP Takes Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPBD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 232.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after acquiring an additional 509,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Upbound Group during the first quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,065 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,151.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,094.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $31,151.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at $498,134. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Upbound Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Upbound Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Upbound Group

About Upbound Group

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.