One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Announces Earnings Results

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.89 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 38.96%.

One Liberty Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.93. 10,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,069. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $617.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $83,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,200.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

