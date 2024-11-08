OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells $1,401,000.00 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 545,432 shares in the company, valued at $10,188,669.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 548,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,459. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 2.13.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 250,217 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,449,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,374,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after acquiring an additional 82,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 84,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after acquiring an additional 106,910 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

