Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onestream from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Baird R W raised shares of Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onestream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:OS opened at $33.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.78. Onestream has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onestream in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Onestream in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Onestream in the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Onestream in the third quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Onestream in the third quarter worth approximately $593,000.

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

