Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lifted by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.9% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,305 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 31,021 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $186.32 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $186.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.58 and a 200-day moving average of $143.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.