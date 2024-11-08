Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Oscar Health updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Oscar Health Trading Down 0.7 %
Oscar Health stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,241,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,074. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 1.67.
In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $76,025.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,257.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 10,242 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $184,253.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,987.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.
