OTC Markets Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

OTCM opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $619.77 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

