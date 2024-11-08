Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 929,200.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 46,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 194,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,094,000 after buying an additional 42,685 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,233,031 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

