Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,929,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after acquiring an additional 541,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,870,000 after buying an additional 536,715 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

COWZ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.78. 2,233,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

