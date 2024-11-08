Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Boosted by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after buying an additional 2,184,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,235,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,453,000 after buying an additional 503,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,785,000 after buying an additional 257,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281,810 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,288,000 after buying an additional 400,873 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS COWZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,031 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.