Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pampa Energía from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE PAM opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.17 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 20.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pampa Energía by 158.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter worth $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Pampa Energía by 32.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

