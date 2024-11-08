Paul Donald Elliott Sells 5,000 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,791.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE CSV opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $597.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $39.97.
Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 342,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 229,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 153,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,310,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.
