Payoneer Global FY2024 EPS Forecast Boosted by William Blair

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Payoneer Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAYO. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.44 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,904. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 203,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,417,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 645,887 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

