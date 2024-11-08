Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.64 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 79069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

PSFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paysafe from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $16.20 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -109.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $439.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.40 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paysafe by 14.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares during the last quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 3,379,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Paysafe by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

