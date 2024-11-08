Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Announces Earnings Results

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 million. Paysign had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 32.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Paysign updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PAYS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.94. 156,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,108. Paysign has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

In related news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $131,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,336,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,173,002.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 100,000 shares of Paysign stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,090,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,724,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,000 shares of company stock worth $800,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.30% of the company's stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research report on Monday.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

