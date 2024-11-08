PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 85,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $2,411,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,197,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,223,018.26. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $4,299,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $8,703,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 75,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $2,368,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 287,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,161,361.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750,000.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 55,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,696,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,237,200.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 265,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,445,550.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.78 per share, for a total transaction of $7,945,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 670,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,964,300.00.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.61%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBF. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

