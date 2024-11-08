PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Announces Earnings Results

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 3,864,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,846. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 54,200 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PENN Entertainment news, CEO Jay A. Snowden purchased 54,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,309.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 79,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

View Our Latest Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.