Peoples Financial Services Reveals 2024 Investor Meetings Plan**

Peoples Financial Services Corp. recently disclosed in a Form 8-K filing that its management anticipates holding meetings with investors throughout 2024. The company stated that a set of presentation materials will be accessible on the investor relations section of its website and provided as exhibit 99.1 in the report.

In the regulatory disclosure, the company clarified that all information included in the presentations is presented as of the respective dates indicated. Moreover, Peoples Financial Services Corp. emphasized that it does not bear any obligation to rectify or update such data in the future. The company also disclaimed any inferences about the materiality of the information shared.

Alongside this announcement, the company furnished various financial statements and exhibits. Among them, exhibit 99.1 includes an Investor Presentation for the third quarter of 2024.

Furthermore, Peoples Financial Services Corp. detailed that the signing of the 8-K filing was done on November 7, 2024, by Chief Financial Officer, John R. Anderson III.

Among the exhibits filed along with the 8-K, the company included an Investor Presentation (Exhibit 99.1) and a Cover Page Interactive Data File within the Inline XBRL document (Exhibit 104).

Peoples Financial Services Corp., trading on the NASDAQ under PFIS, seems focused on engaging with its investors through scheduled meetings and the provision of pertinent materials to bolster transparency and communication in the financial market.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

