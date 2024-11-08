Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after buying an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,335 shares during the period. Kitching Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTV traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.24. 151,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,790. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $136.11 and a one year high of $178.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.34.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

