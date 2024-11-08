Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Buys Shares of 1,207,185 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,207,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,321,000. Intel comprises 3.5% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $2,178,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 157,991 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $8,045,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,110.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.1% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 279,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,888,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,730,410. The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

