Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Invests $1.66 Million in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC owned about 0.06% of NuScale Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Insurance CO grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 35.0% during the third quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NuScale Power by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 585,292 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 268.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 39,171 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuScale Power by 1,984.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 109,142 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. CLSA assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,294.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $47,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,496.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,294.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,293 shares of company stock worth $6,179,222. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

SMR traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $23.22. 4,004,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,931,974. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NuScale Power Co. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.12.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

