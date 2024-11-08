Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Invests $6.08 Million in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 166,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 29.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,501,000 after acquiring an additional 614,634 shares in the last quarter. Kize Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,826,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 384.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 327,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 259,509 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 722,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after buying an additional 215,305 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $6,153,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.31. 367,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,697. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.