PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

PHX Minerals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years. PHX Minerals has a payout ratio of 72.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PHX Minerals Price Performance

PHX opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $3.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 5.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

Further Reading

