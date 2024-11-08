Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.3% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 26,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 101.7% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $10.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $561.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,116. The company has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $578.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

