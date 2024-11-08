Physicians Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,149 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14,222.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,621,000 after buying an additional 580,262 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $39,474,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 316,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,457.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 252,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.31. The stock had a trading volume of 55,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,069. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $112.74 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.48%.

GPC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

