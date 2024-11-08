Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.65 and traded as high as C$9.25. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 9,101 shares traded.
Pinetree Capital Trading Down 2.7 %
The stock has a market cap of C$84.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.68.
About Pinetree Capital
Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.
