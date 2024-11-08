Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of RVMD stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.44. 1,807,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,746. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $18.79 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $824,800.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,551.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $824,800.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,551.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,638.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,355,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,622,000 after acquiring an additional 122,721 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 30.0% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,757,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,820 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 46.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,592 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,166,000 after purchasing an additional 177,957 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 77.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

