Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNTGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.420-2.440 EPS.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $95.31. 1,981,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,188. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $98.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.