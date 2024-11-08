Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Roth Mkm Analyst Says

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

NASDAQ PLTK traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 146,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,668. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $620.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.46 million. Playtika had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 127.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Playtika by 3.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,756,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 256,353 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Playtika by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Playtika by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after buying an additional 76,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 0.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

