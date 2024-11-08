Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Releases Earnings Results

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.07 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of Portillo’s stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.77. 1,769,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,614. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTLO. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Portillo’s from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Portillo’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

