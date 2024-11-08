Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Portillo’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

PTLO opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $931.89 million, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. Portillo’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $178.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.07 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 14.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after acquiring an additional 700,583 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 38.7% in the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,760,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after acquiring an additional 770,443 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 10.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,788,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,086,000 after acquiring an additional 175,999 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 29.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,272,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 288,675 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 899,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 94,817 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

