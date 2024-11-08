Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COO opened at $103.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.45. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

