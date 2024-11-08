Portside Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,798,000 after acquiring an additional 58,525 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,248,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,053,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $185.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.58 and a twelve month high of $218.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $1,160,509.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,238,941.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.63.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

