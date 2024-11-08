Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $100.85 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.84 and a 1 year high of $101.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.