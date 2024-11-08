Portside Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,526 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.12. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

