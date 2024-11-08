Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 42,556 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,556 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 109,160 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,873,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.24.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

