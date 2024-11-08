Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Issues Earnings Results

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $248.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Premier updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.160-1.280 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.16 to $1.28 EPS.

Premier Price Performance

NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,050. Premier has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $23.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Premier’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PINC. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,091.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $26,327.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,241.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,738,548. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

