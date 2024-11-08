Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on January 15th

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$75.67 and a 12-month high of C$97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 EPS for the current year.

In other Premium Brands news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total value of C$604,100.00. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$100.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$108.30.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

