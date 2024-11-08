Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Lowered to C$94.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$108.30.

TSE PBH traded up C$0.22 on Thursday, hitting C$76.28. 122,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,386. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$75.67 and a 52-week high of C$97.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.86%.

In other Premium Brands news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total value of C$604,100.00. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

