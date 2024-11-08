Presidio Capital Management LLC Invests $8.19 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 5.2% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Motco bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.08. The company has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

