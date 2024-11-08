Presidio Capital Management LLC Makes New $510,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,645,057,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after buying an additional 3,596,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after buying an additional 60,668 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $397.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $276.09 and a 1 year high of $397.67.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

