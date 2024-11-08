Presidio Capital Management LLC Sells 174,190 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Presidio Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,190 shares during the quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000.

FTSL stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

