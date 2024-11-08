Presidio Capital Management LLC Sells 864 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Presidio Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 709,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,575,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $100.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day moving average is $91.41. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.67 and a 12 month high of $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.