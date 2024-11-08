Primo Water Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial ResultsPrimo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) has disclosed its financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024, in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Com

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Primo Water’s 8K filing here.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Primo Water
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?